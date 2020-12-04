Arsenal urged to sign proven Premier League ace by club legend

Arsenal have been going through something of a goal drought.

Mikel Arteta’s side have endured a difficult start to the season and are currently marooned in the bottom half of the table.

They have won four of their 10 games in the Premier League but they have also lost five and drawn one, which is not the kind of form that will see them finishing in the top four or challenging for major honours.

Indeed, Arteta’s men have not won any of their last three games, losing to both Aston Villa and Wolves and drawing with Leeds United.

Throughout their matches they have struggled to hit the back of the net, scoring just 10 goals in total.

Only West Bromwich Albion, Burnley, and Sheffield United have scored fewer goals this season and all three are in the relegation zone.

There are, unsurprisingly, calls for the Gunners to invest in the January transfer window as a result, with former goalkeeper David Seaman insisting that they should look to sign Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha next month.

Zaha, who is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, has enjoyed some exceptional form this season and has scored five goals and registered two assists in eight league games.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, Seaman, who won two Premier League titles during his time at the Gunners, along with the First Division, said: “I think Zaha would be a good addition to Arsenal because he’s a proven goalscorer.

“I don’t know the reason why it hasn’t happened as he obviously wants to come. Whether it’s the agents and clubs not agreeing certain things, that must be the reason, but he’s made it clear that he wants to come as he’s an Arsenal fan.

“He would be a good addition to the squad, no doubt at all.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Seaman hits on an important point here: Zaha has been tracked by the Gunners for some time.

He handed in a transfer request at one stage and was actually the subject of a £40m bid from the north London club back in 2019.

His brother then said that Zaha dreamed of playing for the Gunners, whom he supports; this was an open goal that they managed to miss.

Now, of course, it’s by no means small change, and it would have been a significant investment, but the price has surely increased after Zaha’s displays at the start of this season.

Seaman is right to say he’d be an excellent addition; one has to doubt whether the Gunners can actually sign him, though.

