American YouTuber Jake Paul has claimed in an interview he was ‘selected by the gods to be the new Floyd Mayweather.’

On the undercard of ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr., Paul dominated his fight against ex-NBA star Nate Robinson and knocked him out in the second round.

The victory against Robinson was Paul’s second professional fight, with the first coming back in January. He stopped fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in the first round, knocking him down three times in quick succession.

Now, the YouTube star is looking to continue his boxing career and wants to pursue some big potential bouts, including one with ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.

Paul has stated in previous interviews that he wants a fight with the Irishman in a boxing ring, and vowed to ‘f*** him up.’

In an interview with Barstool Sports following his victory over Nate Robinson, Jake Paul said: “It’s life-changing and it doesn’t even make sense. I mean, even for this fight.

“I truly believe that boxing was put into my life for a f****** reason."

Paul continued, claiming that he is destined to be the greatest: “I feel like I was destined for this and I was selected by the gods to be the new Mayweather and to carry the crown and to make this sport, like, juicy as f***."

Now, claiming to be the ‘new’ Floyd Mayweather – arguably one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers in the history of the sport – is a major claim.

‘Money’ Mayweather has an infamous 50-0 professional record, with his final victory coming in 2017 in a UFC crossover bout with McGregor, which was also recorded as the second-biggest money fight in boxing history.

The internet star followed on in his interview with advice for fighters to ‘promote themselves’ along with ‘dating famous girls’ to boost their profile.

Paul said: “I encourage all f****** boxers and fighters, they need to step up their f****** social media game and start hustling.

“These boxers aren’t just boxers anymore. They need to f****** promote themselves and make YouTube videos.

“They need to date famous girls. They need to f****** be in music videos."

Paul also doesn’t appear to be a fan of boxing promoters, as he claimed: “They don’t need the f****** promoters. The promoter doesn’t do s***."

