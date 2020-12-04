Newcastle eyeing big six defender as they look to cash in on Bruce contacts

Newcastle United have enjoyed an okay start to the Premier League season.

Steve Bruce’s side have played 10 games in the top-flight, winning four, losing four, and drawing two.

The results, which include a highly creditable 1-1 draw with leaders Tottenham Hotspur, have left them 13th in the table, eight points clear of the bottom three, and only four points behind the top four.

It is a bunched-up league, of course, and the table remains somewhat embryonic but the Magpies have every right to head into the busy festive period with optimism.

And with the January transfer window around the corner, it appears they are already looking at potential additions.

Chronicle Live reports that the club are currently monitoring Manchester United defender Brandon Williams ahead of a potential move in the winter window.

The left-back has a contract at Old Trafford until 2024 so any move would be a loan, but Bruce has an excellent relationship with his old club, and the report states that any offer from the Magpies would be taken seriously.

The 20-year-old made his first-team breakthrough last season, playing 17 times in the top-flight, but has struggled for minutes this term, playing just six minutes of league football.

He has featured twice in the EFL Cup, against Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion, while he played 31 minutes in the Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir, but United could be open to sending him on loan to get him playing.

Williams is an England U21 international who plays primarily as a left-back, but he has been deployed as a right-back as well this season.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is something of a double-edged sword.

Williams is clearly an excellent prospect, a young defender with a high ceiling who is rated very highly at Old Trafford, and he would improve the Newcastle squad if he joined.

But, by the same token, the Magpies signed Jamal Lewis from Norwich City in the summer.

Lewis is only 22 and thus far this season, he has played in every league game.

One has to wonder what his fate would be if Williams suddenly walked through the doors in January, and it means the Magpies must tread carefully.

It is all very well helping other clubs develop their youngsters; the young players already at the club must come first, however.

