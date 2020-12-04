The ever-controversial Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time.

Since the original Grand Theft Auto was released all the way back in 1997, developer Rockstar Games has racked up sales of more than 280 million units across the series.

Each of the GTA games takes place in an open-world setting, with players tasked with taking on various missions. As the title of the games suggest, the majority of the missions involve some form of criminal activity - usually involving driving or shooting.

Which Grand Theft Auto title is the best?

Whilst its subject matter is not for everyone, there is no denying that the series has been a hit with fans. Which GTA title, though, is the best of them all?

Review aggregation site Metacritic gathers together the views of critics, awarding each title on its site a score out of 100. For balance, a fans' score (out of 10) is also included.

The franchise has seen a number of spin-offs and expansion packs over the years. For this article, though, we are only going to focus on the seven main games released as part of the series.

Here is how each game performed according to Metacritic.

7. Grand Theft Auto - 68 (Metacritic)/7.2 (Fans)

The place where it all began. The overhead perspective of the gameplay looks primitive compared to later offerings in the series. Radical for its time, though.

6. Grand Theft Auto 2 - 70/7.9

The 1999 follow-up to the original GTA was unconnected to its predecessor in terms of a storyline, but still borrowed much in terms of its appearance. It would be the last time the predominantly 2D view would be used in the main series.

5. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - 95/8.8

Featuring one of the most intriguing storylines in franchise history, Vice City was home to a diverse cast of characters against a 1980's backdrop. Several celebrities lent their voices to the game, including Ray Liotta - who voiced main character Tommy Vercetti. Featuring numerous turf wars and even the opportunity to run your own business, Vice City was deservedly well received.

4. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - 95/9.1

This is where we really enter a different class of GTA game. Believed by fans to be based on Los Angeles, the city of San Andreas offered fans a brand-new backdrop when it was released in 2004. Assuming the role of Carl "CJ" Johnson, players were able to use vehicles such as bicycles and tanks to explore the virtual world. The action was not restricted to a single location either, as the story also took in the cities of San Fierro and Las Venturas during the game.

2. Grand Theft Auto III - 97/8.4 (Tie)

A notable entry, as GTA III marked the first game in the franchise to take place in 3D. The 2001 release saw the series really branch out from its roots. Focusing on the character of Claude as he seeks revenge for the death of his girlfriend, the third main instalment of GTA allowed players to enjoy a fully-immersive experience for the first time.

2. Grand Theft Auto V - 97/8.4 (Tie)

GTA V returns us to San Andreas, offering up multiple characters to play as throughout the game. This title offered far more freedom to players than had been seen before - with gameplay allowing the option of more exploration than usual. Definitely one for those who like to do more than endless missions.

1. Grand Theft Auto IV - 98/7.6

Building on the success of GTA III, the 2008 follow-up saw Rockstar deliver increasingly complex characters, including the star of the game Niko Bellic. An immigrant trying to survive in the harsh environment of Liberty City, Niko offered a depth of character never-before-seen in the series as he seemed to struggle with his moral compass throughout. Grounded in reality from its very beginning, GTA IV was a fantastic evolution for the series - and is fondly remembered to this day.

Whilst some Grand Theft Auto games have certainly been better than others, there was never a bad game released in the main series.

For those of you fancying some GTA nostalgia, hopefully this list gives you an idea of where to head for the best action.

