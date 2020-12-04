Man Utd set for more transfer disappointment as £45m-rated man nears new deal

Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United is the new transfer saga doing the rounds.

The Premier League giants are always linked with some of the biggest names in world football and they spent the summer attempting to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

That deal, as we all know, didn’t happen, and it was towards the end of the summer window, as their hopes of landing the England international faltered, that their interest in Barcelona’s Dembele became known.

The France international was seen as a possible alternative to fill the right-wing berth at the club but he wanted to remain in Catalonia, and a deal could not be agreed with the Spanish club.

However, as is the pattern, it seems that United are refusing to give up on the forward despite all of the obstacles in the way.

Indeed, ESPN reports that Barca have actually opened talks with Dembele over a possible new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2022.

The report states that the Liga giants are aware of the interest in the 23-year-old from United but are confident of him committing to fresh terms.

United initially wanted to sign him on loan with the option to buy him at the end of the season but it now appears that he will be remaining in Spain.

Dembele has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

His spell at Camp Nou has been disrupted by injury but it appears that the winger, who is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, is now approaching some form of consistency.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Oh dear.

This seems to be something of a pattern for United.

They express their interest in a player, the deal doesn’t happen, they continue to pursue him in spite of all the signs pointing to him not ending up at Old Trafford, and he either signs a new deal or his current club quietly rebuff the Premier League club.

Dembele is just the latest example and United’s interest could actually have worked in his favour, with Barca keen to tie him down.

One has to wonder if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been used by an agent to get his client a pay rise here; it wouldn’t be surprising at all.

