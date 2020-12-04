Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson will make his debut in a boxing ring against Northern Irish boxer Steven Ward.

‘The Mountain’ will go toe-to-toe with Ward in an exhibition fight set to take place on January 16, 2021 in Iceland.

The exhibition will be held for three three-minute rounds, as Bjornsson looks to “showcase what I have learned” as well as “an opportunity to find out what I need to work on in the coming months,” posting on his social media with the official fight poster.

Also in the media post, Bjornsson announced that details will be available soon for this free-to-view exhibition event, giving fans the best opportunity to see what ‘The Mountain’ can do in the ring.

For Bjornsson – also known as Thor – this fight will be considered as a warm-up for the highly-anticipated bout against ‘The Beast’ Eddie Hall scheduled for next September.

Back in May of this year, Bjornsson weighed over 32 stone as he broke the world record for the deadlift. Thor deadlifted 501kg to beat the previous record of 500kg, set by upcoming opponent Hall in 2016.

Fast forward to September, the Icelander shed six stone, with further cuts planned ahead of his heavyweight clash with ‘The Beast’.

Steven Ward, aged 30, has spoke about the upcoming encounter with the Icelandic giant, who weighs-in over 12 stone heavier and has a seven-inch height advantage.

Ward, who is a former WBO European light-heavyweight champion, also admitted to Belfast Live that he jumped at the opportunity to step in the ring.

He said: “It all sort of came out of the blue, and it is something different.

“Boxing in the current climate is difficult, and getting fights is tough."

Ward continued, explaining how he wants to use every opportunity he is offered, and said: “My last fight was in September, and it could be February or March before I fight professionally again, and I have a young family."

In the interview, Ward also admitted: “I’ve never watched Game of Thrones, so I wasn’t even aware of Bjornsson’s role in the show. He’s massive!”

