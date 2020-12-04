The ever-expanding size of Premier League transfer fees comes into sharp focus at the end of every summer transfer window.

But in comparison, how much English clubs spend on wages rarely receives the same kind of treatment.

Sure, fans may scoff when reports emerge revealing a new contract has nabbed someone an extra ten or fifteen thousand pounds a week, however wages are ultimately an afterthought - the pretty but plain sister to the far more voluptuous transfer fee.

A study conducted by BetVictor, however, has highlighted just exactly how much financial resources Premier League clubs devote to wages.

In fact, since the Premier League's incarnation in 1992, a staggering ten clubs have spent over a billion in wages, while every team to take part in the modern form of the English top flight except for Huddersfield and Swindon have shelled out hundreds of millions on player salaries.

Top of that list is Chelsea, who've spent an incredible £3b on wages alone throughout the Premier League era, presumably the vast majority of that being since Roman Abramovich purchased the club back in 2003.

Perhaps more interesting though is the fact Tottenham have only spent around £400m more than their fierce London rivals West Ham, despite the Irons suffering a succession of relegations to the Championship and never coming close to matching Spurs' title pushes under Mauricio Pochettino and now Jose Mourinho.

Manchester City, however, have forked out the most on wages per Premier League win, with three points in the top flight costing them on average £6.3m - although it must be remembered that only within the last decade or so have City been a top-end Premier League force.

The ten clubs to have spent the most on wages in Premier League history have been listed below...

10. Aston Villa - £1.079b

9. West Ham - £1.092b

8. Everton - £1.23b

7. Newcastle - £1.24b

6. Tottenham - £1.49b

5. Man City - £2.29b

4. Liverpool - £2.33b

3. Arsenal - £2.39b

2. Man United - £2.78b

1. Chelsea - £3.02b

News Now - Sport News