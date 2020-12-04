Arsenal missed out on wonderkid in the summer transfer window

Arsenal have a long history of missing out on players.

Back when Arsene Wenger was manager it became something of a running joke, as the Frenchman continually shared his transfer near-misses.

It has got to the point where fantasy teams have been built, made up of the stars who could have moved to north London.

There’s Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Yaya Toure, Luis Suarez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, N’Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Didier Drogba, plus countless more, per FourFourTwo.

It’s quite a list, and we can add another name to it after a new revelation.

Indeed, former Arsenal scout Joel Crahay claims that the club made a move to sign Jeremy Doku, a youngster who joined Rennes from Anderlecht in the summer.

Still just 18, Doku moved to the Ligue 1 club for a fee of £23m following the departure of Raphinha to Leeds United, and has gone on to make six appearances in the French top-flight.

Crahay, though, says he could have ended up in north London.

Speaking to DH, as quoted by Sport Witness, he said: “We were a small delegation from Arsenal, and we got in touch with his parents. We pushed to bring Doku to the club, but they trusted the project at Anderlecht. Credit to them”.

Doku made 37 appearances for Anderlecht, scoring six goals and registering seven assists, and he has already won five caps for Belgium.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Arsenal fans shouldn’t be weeping over this one just yet.

Doku remains a raw prospect at this point, one who has yet to deliver on some admittedly immense potential.

His move to Rennes is probably about right; he has not joined a European giant and can grow and develop away from the harsh spotlight that is usually shined on wonderkids at elite clubs.

This is evidenced by the fact he is already in the club’s first-team, playing week in, week out in the French top-flight.

He is clearly exceptionally talented – not many 18-year-olds play senior international football – but he could just as easily fall away as become a star.

If it’s the latter, expect him to be added to those fantasy XIs.

