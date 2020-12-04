Liverpool eyeing confusing swoop for young goalkeeper

Liverpool’s goalkeeping situation is fascinating at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp obviously has a stand-out No.1 in Alisson Becker, who is perhaps the best goalkeeper in world football when at his best.

Given his talent, it is somewhat inevitable that there is a drop in quality from the first-team to the bench.

However, Adrian has struggled as a deputy, shipping no fewer than nine Premier League goals in just two games this season. That does include seven in one game against Aston Villa.

It is perhaps little surprise then that Klopp opted against using the former West Ham United goalkeeper in the Champions League clash with Ajax earlier this week, instead turning to Caoimhin Kelleher.

The goalkeeper, born in Cork in the Republic of Ireland, played the 90 minutes and kept an impressive clean sheet as the Reds won 1-0.

It was his fifth senior appearance for the club, having had four outings – one in the FA Cup and three in the EFL Cup – last season.

But it appears that the Reds are still in the market for a new stopper, with Sport Witness carrying a report from Spanish outlet AS, claiming that Alfonso Pastor is attracting interest from Merseyside.

Just 20, he made his first-team debut against Chelsea earlier this week, conceding four times in the 4-0 defeat, but he seems a highly-regarded talent and his contract is set to expire next summer.

Liverpool are monitoring his situation, along with Real Madrid, and he could be seen as a potential replacement for Adrian if he is not kept around; his contract expires at the end of the season but the club do have the option to extend it should they wish.

Pastor is a Spain U17 international and has made 25 appearances in total for the Sevilla youth sides, conceding 41 goals.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is nonsensical.

Liverpool may not rate Adrian all that highly, which is absolutely fair enough given the evidence he has presented to them, but Kelleher is right there.

He’s 22, has already played for the first-team a few times, and was mightily impressive earlier this week when he was chucked in at the deep end.

Indeed, in a case of sink or swim, he started doing lengths, and has given Klopp another option in the process.

Going out and signing another young goalkeeper would only limit his game time; the Reds should let Real have a free run at Pastor.

News Now - Sport News