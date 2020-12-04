Arsenal midfielder's future under the microscope as January window looms

Lucas Torreira’s future appears to be under the microscope.

The Arsenal midfielder joined Atletico Madrid in loan in the summer, having fallen down the pecking order in north London.

The Uruguay international has gone on to make seven appearances in all competitions for the Spanish side, though just two of those have been starts.

He has been hampered by illness, too, but it seems he could already be growing tired of life in La Liga.

Sport Witness carries a report from Tuttosport, who believe that Torreira could ask to leave Atletico if he does not play enough.

And that has brought Torino into the picture.

The Serie A side attempted to sign Torreira in the summer but were unable to agree a deal, as he opted to link up with Diego Simeone’s side instead.

Torino are said to want to sign a midfielder in January and have identified the 24-year-old as a potential acquisition.

The deal would be another initial loan, though Torino would hold the option to buy him at the end of the spell.

Torreira worked with the club’s manager Marco Giampaolo when he was at Sampdoria and the reports states that he would welcome the chance to play for the Italian side.

Simeone is not said to be all that bothered about keeping Torreira around, while Arsenal want to safeguard his value, meaning they want him to be playing regularly.

He is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt and his contract with Arsenal runs until 2023.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would work for everyone.

Arsenal will want Torreira to play regularly and, ideally, to move to a club who could legitimately afford to buy him.

Atletico don’t seem to have much use for him, especially given that they have won all of their last five games and lie second in La Liga, one point behind leaders Real Sociedad but with two games in hand.

Torino have a hole in their squad they want to fill and Torreira could be just the man to do it, as he is clearly keen to play regularly.

This is a win-win on every side; Arsenal should let him swap Spain for Italy in the January transfer window.

News Now - Sport News