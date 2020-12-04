Triple H has suggested WWE would be open to working with rival wrestling promotions in future, but only if it makes sense in the 'long term'.

He was asked the question following this week's crossover between All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT on AEW Dynamite.

During the show, IMPACT executive Don Callis interfered in the title match which saw Kenny Omega defeat Jon Moxley for the World Championship.

It's already been announced that the new champ will be appearing on IMPACT next week, confirming that a crossover between those two companies is very much alive.

So, will WWE ever consider forming a working relationship with any rival promotions? Well, according to Triple H, perhaps surprisingly, it could happen.

"Look, in what you've seen in the past, Progress, ICW, Evolve, all those things... yeah, we're open for business in a lot of ways," he said during a media conference call.

"People's thoughts and misperceptions, their perceived knowledge of what we do and how we think is often greatly misinterpreted and not accurate.

"Are we open to the right business opportunities? Yeah, at any given time we're open to things. It just depends on what they are and if they're beneficial to us in the long-term.

Triple H went on to suggest that Vince McMahon would consider any meaningful opportunities but defined 'long term' as 10 years, suggesting WWE won't do anything that's a flash in the pan.

"When I say long-term I don't mean three months, I mean 10 years. Long term. Tha's how we think. We’re not necessarily worried about minute-by-minutes.

"Open for business, I think Vince says that a lot and I've been around him long enough that if it's the right thing and meaningful to business, he's open to anything."

That's certainly an exciting suggestion. Whether we will see any more crossover with WWE and the independent scene remains to be seen though.

News Now - Sport News