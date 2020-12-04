A statue for Lionel Messi outside Camp Nou is the least the Barcelona legend will deserve when he finally leaves the club.

That could potentially be as early as next summer, as things stand. The Argentine, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is reportedly considering a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Whenever he leaves Barcelona, Messi will depart with his reputation as the club’s greatest ever player safely cemented.

If Barça do decide to build a statue for Messi, they need to make sure they get it right. This is arguably the greatest footballer of all time we’re talking about here.

There have been some truly atrocious football-related statues down the years. Cristiano Ronaldo arguably had the worst of the lot.

But over at the Barcelona Wax Museum - an equivalent of Madame Tussauds, it seems - a statue of Messi has been unveiled which has raised plenty of eyebrows.

Here it is in all its, *ahem*, glory…

Okay, so it’s not as bad as the Ronaldo monstrosity from a few years back, but it’s not great either is it?

There’s been some very amusing reaction to Messi’s new statue.

Let’s check out some of the best tweets…

Why is it so hard to get statues of footballers right?

Rather than unveiling their own statue to the legendary forward one day, perhaps Barça should simply name Camp Nou after him instead.

It’ll save a lot of awkwardness.

