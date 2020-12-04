Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a beast on FIFA Ultimate Team.

Ever since the game mode was first released back in March 2009, the Portuguese has been one of the most sought-after players and that hasn't changed one bit on FIFA 21.

The Juventus superstar's base rating of 92 is the second-highest of any player in the game, behind only Lionel Messi (93-rated).

However, Ronaldo's FIFA 21 card is superior to that of his eternal rival. He's both faster and stronger than Messi in-game, while he also possesses that precious five-star skill rating.

That's why the Portuguese striker has been one of the most popular players on Ultimate Team so far this year. His 92-rated gold card has now featured in 2,436,375 games.

During that time, the Portuguese has well and truly lit up the virtual footballing world, scoring 3,630,199 goals worldwide.

That gives him a FIFA 21 Ultimate Team goal-to-game ratio of 1.49, the best of any player to have featured in 1,000,000 games or more.

Let's take a look at the entirety of the top 10...

Research conducted by esports betting site Unikrn.

Strikers with Best Goal-To-Game Ratio - 1,000,000+ games

Timo Werner takes second place and as everyone who has played FIFA 21 will know, the Chelsea man's 85-rated card is unstoppable in-game.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial misses out on the top 10 entirely, which is a surprise given that the Frenchman is both very popular among FUT players and annoyingly good.

But while Ronaldo takes top spot in the list of strikers who have played 1,000,000+ games, he has to make to do with an eighth-place finish among those with 10,000+ games under their belts.

The winner? Varbergs BolS’ Asrit Selmani, a 74-rated silver player who is currently averaging 3.88 goals a game on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - madness.

Strikers with Best Goal-To-Game Ratio - 10,000+ games

To those of you banging in goals for fun with the silver players that make up the top five, we salute you.

