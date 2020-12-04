Jose Mourinho was a rather busy man during the summer of 2013.

The self-proclaimed 'Special One' parted ways with Real Madrid after an unsuccessful third season at the club and re-joined his beloved Chelsea.

As fate would have it, Mourinho and his new side came up against his old employers in pre-season and five days before the game, the Portuguese manager took a swipe at his countryman, Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I was manager for the first time in the 2000 year but, before that, I was assistant in big clubs and with big managers and coaching the best players in the world, so I was 30 and I was coaching Ronaldo, not this one [Cristiano], the real one, the Brazilian Ronaldo," Mourinho told ESPN.

Ronaldo and Mourinho's relationship at Real Madrid had deteriorated prior to the latter's departure, as you can probably tell from the above comments from the current Tottenham manager.

So how did Ronaldo react to the digs aimed at him from his former boss?

Well, as he's done for the majority of his professional career, the 35-year-old did his talking on the pitch, delivering an absolute masterclass against Mourinho's Chelsea in the final of the 2013 International Champions Cup.

Real Madrid won the game 3-1, with Ronaldo scoring two of the goals. You can watch the Portuguese's stunning highlights from 'the day he destroyed Mourinho' in the video below.

'The Day Ronaldo Destroyed Mourinho'

Vintage Ronaldo.

His knuckle-ball free-kick at 3:50 in the video is simply marvellous and poor ol' Petr Cech in the Chelsea goal didn't stand a chance.

Is there a better sight in football than a long-range strike going in off the underside of the bar? No, no there isn't.

Ronaldo's second goal of the game came courtesy of a towering header, one we've seen the Portuguese produce on numerous occasions throughout his illustrious career.

Never, ever make Ronaldo angry and Mourinho - like many others have - learned the hard way.

