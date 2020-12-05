Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in world football.

The Red Devils have won 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, five League Cups, three European Cups and many more trophies during their 142 year history.

Along with their enormous trophy collection, United have been home to some of the greatest players the beautiful game has ever seen.

But who is the finest of those world-class superstars to have donned the famous red jersey? Well, that's a question that's mighty difficult to answer and most fans of the club will have differing opinions.

However, a hefty number of supporters have tried to answer that question by anonymously voting for who they believe to be United's greatest ever player.

Over 154,000 votes have been cast over on Ranker and unsurprisingly, the rankings at the time of writing are pretty controversial - to say the least.

Let's take a look at the top 30...

Man Utd fans rank the club's 30 greatest players

30. Carlos Tevez

29. Andy Cole

28. Denis Law

27. Antonio Valencia

26. Michael Carrick

25. Andrei Kanchelskis

24. Louis Saha

23. Dimitar Berbatov

22. Nani

21. Park Ji-sung

20. Gary Neville

19. Patrice Evra

18. Robin van Persie

17. Jaap Stam

16. Roy Keane

15. Rio Ferdinand

14. Ryan Giggs

13. David de Gea

12. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

11. Bobby Charlton

10. Wayne Rooney

9. Eric Cantona

8. Ruud van Nistelrooy

7. Peter Schmeichel

6. Edwin van de Sar

5. Nemanja Vidic

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

3. George Best

2. David Beckham

1. Paul Scholes

Denis Irwin (32nd), Bryan Robson (36th), Dwight Yorke (45th), Mark Hughes (49th) and many other United legends somehow miss out on the top 30.

As for the top 30 itself, we just have so many questions.

Saha ahead of Cole? Giggs only 14th? Cantona only ninth? De Gea ahead of Keane? We could go on for hours to be honest.

The fact current United manager Solskjaer is ahead of Keane, Ferdinand, Giggs and many more players who were far superior to the Norwegian in a United shirt says it all really.

Allowing users the freedom to anonymously vote and re-rank a list of United legends was never going to end well, was it?

Scholes isn't the worst shout for top spot, but most fans of the club would side with the likes of Best, Ronaldo, Cantona and Rooney over the English midfielder.

Every member of that quartet should be ahead of Beckham as well...

