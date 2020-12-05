Ladies and gentlemen, it's that time of the week again.

Fantasy Premier League is back for GW11 and the deadline for teams to be sorted by is 11:00 this morning ahead of Burnley's clash with Everton at 12:30.

It's set to be another exciting weekend of action in the English top-flight, with Arsenal's trip to Tottenham at 16:30 on Sunday the standout fixture.

Today's action is pretty tasty as well. Manchester United travel to in-form West Ham for the 17:30 kick-off, before Chelsea host Leeds United at 20:00.

Not bad, eh? So with this weekend's festival of Premier League football set to begin in a matter of hours, here's our weekly attempt to try and help all you FPL players out there.

Let's take a look at the seven players we think are going to score some big points in GW11...

Timo Werner vs Leeds (H) - £9.5m

After he was rested for Chelsea's midweek Champions League game away at Sevilla, we're backing Werner to deliver the goods against Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa's side may have kept clean sheets in their last two games, but we can't see them recording a third on the bounce, especially against a well-rested Werner.

Riyad Mahrez vs Fulham (H) - £8.3m

After his hat-trick against Burnley last weekend, we can't look past Mahrez for GW11 and we'll be handing him the captain's armband.

The Algerian and City should have far too much for Fulham, despite Scott Parker's side turning in a stellar defensive performance against Leicester last time out.

Harvey Barnes vs Sheffield United (A) - £6.9m

The English winger is one of Brendan Rodgers' key attacking weapons and we're backing him to take full advantage of an out-of-sorts Sheffield United.

Barnes has scored three Premier League goals this season, including the Foxes' solitary strike in their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham in GW10.

Jarrod Bowen vs Man Utd (H) - £6.3m

Bowen is quickly becoming a must-have midfielder for FPL players. He offers both goals and assists, something he proved by contributing one of each in West Ham's 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Monday.

United's defence is still far from formidable, so we're backing Bowen to strike once again at the London Stadium later on today.

Benjamin Mendy vs Fulham (H) - £5.9m

The Frenchman looked back to his best in the 5-0 thrashing of Burnley last weekend and was then given a rest for City's midweek Champions League game against FC Porto.

What does that mean? He's pretty much nailed on to start against Fulham and his potential for attacking returns, as well as clean sheet points, makes Mendy a candidate for the captain's armband.

Matheus Pereira vs Crystal Palace (H) - £5.8m

The Brazilian is West Brom's creator-in-chief. Whenever the Baggies score, Pereira is usually involved and at £5.8m, he represents outstanding value for a quality attacking midfielder.

Palace aren't exactly in the best form right now, so Pereira could be a shrewd purchase for those of you who are feeling brave ahead of GW11. He's currently owned by just 1.3% of FPL players...

Michael Keane vs Burnley (A) - £5.1m

Burnley's defence is a pale shadow of what it once was and Sean Dyche's side seem very susceptible to goals from set-pieces - which plays right into Keane's hands.

The Clarets are also struggling to find the back of the net as well, meaning the Everton centre-back has the potential to deliver both attacking returns and clean sheet points in GW11. Perfect.

