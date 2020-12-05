Arsenal fans were understandably upset during the summer of 2007.

It was the year Thierry Henry finally bid farewell to north London, the greatest player in the Gunners' illustrious history joining Barcelona for around £16m.

Fans of the club were concerned about Arsene Wenger's team as a result. Where were the goals and regular moments of magic up front going to come from?

Step forward, Emmauel Adebayor, the man we've chosen to rave about for this week's edition of 'The Streets Won't Forget'.

The Togolese striker had joined Arsenal in January of 2006 from AS Monaco, but due to the presence of Henry in the squad, he failed to have much of an impact in his first year-and-a-half at the Emirates.

In the 2006/07 season, Adebayor only managed eight goals from his 29 Premier League appearances.

But the following season, when he was tasked with being Arsenal's main goal threat, the gangly striker came into his own.

Adebayor tripled his goal tally from 2006/07, scoring 24 goals in just 36 Premier League games and helping the Gunners mount a serious title challenge - they ended up finishing third, four points behind table-toppers Manchester United.

In all competitions, his goal tally stood at 30 from 48 appearances, three of those strikes coming in the Champions League.

The Togolese striker scored every type of goal in 2007/08 and you can take a lovely trip down memory lane by watching the video below of Adebayor's best bits from his most prolific season in English football.

Adebayor's incredible 200708 season

During that season, Adebayor was the definition of a 'complete striker'.

He was a physical presence that defenders were afraid of, but he also possessed the touch and link-up play of a man far smaller in stature - a deadly combination.

Adebayor's volley against bitter rivals Tottenham at 0:08 in the video is probably his finest ever goal in an Arsenal shirt.

The flick, the swivel, the thunderous strike with his right peg, it was pure magic from a deceptively skilful player.

The Togolese striker sadly brought an end to his stint with Arsenal in the summer of 2009, joining rivals Manchester City in a £25m deal.

He was never the same player after, but that doesn't mean the streets will forget those days when he was one of the world's very best goal-getters.

