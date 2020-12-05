It's been a crazy 2020.

When football began to resume across the world in May, it was Bayern Munich who overcame all in their path.

The German giants managed to clinch the Bundesliga title, before defeating PSG to win their sixth Champions League.

They have also won the DFB-Pokal, German Super Cup and European Super Cup in what has been an outstanding year.

Elsewhere, Liverpool managed to win the Premier League for the first time and Real Madrid won their first La Liga title since 2017.

But who are the best managers in the world as 2020 draws to a close?

ESPN have named the world's 10 best managers right now as part of their annual FC 100.

You can view their rankings below...

10. Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti is currently working his magic at Everton. The legendary manager will be looking to build on the club's decent start to the 2020/21 season and guide them to a European spot.

9. Zinedine Zidane

The Frenchman guided Real Madrid to their first La Liga title for three years in July. His position is currently under threat, though, after a poor start to the 2020/21 campaign.

8. Julen Lopetegui

Lopetegui has bounced back brilliantly after his short spell at Real Madrid. The Spaniard guided Sevilla to a top four spot and the Europa League title in his first season.

Sevilla have enjoyed a good start to the 2020/21 campaign and have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages.

7. Diego Simeone

The job Simeone has done at Atletico Madrid has been remarkable. The Argentine's side are currently unbeaten through nine La Liga games, conceding just twice.

6. Marcelo Bielsa

Bielsa did in 2020 what so many managers have tried and failed by guiding Leeds back to the Premier League.

The Argentine has continued to deploy his fast-flowing, attacking style of football and that's worked for Leeds in the Premier League, who are currently in 12th.

5. Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann is undoubtedly the world's best young manager. The 33-year-old led RB Leipzig to the Champions League semi-finals last campaign.

4. Gian Piero Gasperini

Gasperini has done a remarkable job at Atalanta. The Italian led his side to the Champions League quarter-finals and a third place finish in Serie A last season.

3. Pep Guardiola

Guardiola had arguably his most underwhelming season at Man City in 2019/20. They won just one trophy: The Carabao Cup.

But Guardiola remains one of the best managers in the business and he will be looking to end Man City's wait for continental success in 2021.

2. Hansi Flick

In November 2019, Flick took over a Bayern Munich side in turmoil. He has taken charge of 53 games since then, with the Bavarian giants winning an incredible 47 of them.

As aforementioned, he also guided his side to five trophies.

1. Jurgen Klopp

Klopp sits on top of ESPN's rankings after ending Liverpool's 30-year wait for an English league title.

The biggest omission on the list is undoubtedly Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham have been brilliant under the Portuguese manager in 2020/21 and currently lead the way in the Premier League. He should have made the top 10.

Frank Lampard, Ronald Koeman and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also miss out, although it is more understandable why those three didn't make the top 10.

News Now - Sport News