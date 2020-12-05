In a season that has started not quite like any other, Tottenham’s rise to the Premier League’s summit has been one of the prevailing talking points.

Harry Kane’s sudden lust for assists, Heung-min Son’s early contention for the Golden Boot, Tanguy Ndombele finally delivering on his price-tag and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg making a case for being the signing of the summer have all become subplots within Spurs’ rise, not to mention Jose Mourinho’s revival as one of the top managers in the Premier League.

Amid all that discourse, however, the influence of Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris - who Transfermarkt value at just £10.8m - has slipped under the radar.

Perhaps he’s only performing to the levels expected of a World Cup winner, but in a division where Alisson is championed as the archetype of the modern goalkeeper, David De Gea is regarded as the most gifted shot-stopper and Edouard Mendy’s lauded for transforming Chelsea into defensively resilient title contenders, Lloris’ form this season feels somewhat underappreciated.

The statistics, though, really highlight how fundamental Lloris has been to Spurs only losing one of their ten games, while conceding the fewest goals of any side in the division.

He ranks second throughout the Premier League for percentage of saves from shots faced, only surpassed by the aforementioned Mendy. But whereas Chelsea have conceded just nine shots on target with Mendy in the side this term, Lloris has faced a whopping 30.

Lloris also ranks second for goals conceded per ninety minutes and while Mendy pips him to first spot once again, the fact the Frenchman’s performed so well on that metric is quite incredible considering he’s had to face three penalties - only five goalkeepers have come up against more this term. Take away the spot kicks and he’s conceded just six goals in ten games.

He’s joint-second for clean sheets as well and although that may seem a mere symptom of how solid Tottenham have been defensively overall, their expected goals against this term is more than two greater than the number of goals they’ve actually conceded. That could equally be a consequence of wayward finishing, but it does hint to Lloris performing above the level expected.

The 33-year-old’s quality is no great secret. This is someone who’s been amongst the top ten performers in his position worldwide for pretty much the last decade. But perhaps that’s been overshadowed by some of the other prevailing narratives at Tottenham this season - or perhaps the wider Premier League audience simply takes Lloris for granted at times.

In fairness, there have been some exceptions to the rule. Garth Crooks recently hailed Lloris’ performance against Chelsea as “exceptional”, while 90min recently produced an interesting write-up on how Jose Mourinho’s tactics have simplified the veteran shot-stopper’s game. The Spurs boss singled Lloris out for praise following last weekend’s draw as well.

But Lloris’ steadiness has by no means been a key discussion point throughout Tottenham’s campaign, despite the statistics highlighting why it should be. GIVEMESPORT, however, are hoping we can go some way to remedying this by nominating Lloris for November’s GMS Fans’ Player of the Month award.

