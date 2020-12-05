There are few players that have burst onto the scene quite like Michael Owen.

The English striker was very highly thought of as he made his way through the academy system at Liverpool.

He was handed his first-team debut in 1997 and he made an immediate impact as he netted in a 2-1 defeat to Wimbledon.

Owen would continue his rapid ascension over the next few seasons.

By June 1999, the Chester-born star was one of the best strikers in the world.

He had scored 46 goals in his first two full seasons as a professional as his pace and finishing ability proved almost impossible to contain.

The youngster loved scoring goals. And that was shown when he appeared in the BBC's 'Michael Owen's Soccer Skills' programme.

Owen was just 19 years old at the time. The programme revolved around the Liverpool star showcasing his skills and teaching the public how to replicate him.

And, 21 years later, it's still being remembered for the wrong reasons.

A clip from the show has gone viral on Twitter where Owen displays his volleying skills.

For 40 straight seconds, Owen fires volleys from six yards at a 13-year-old goalkeeper called Jamie.

Despite Jamie being just a kid with aspirations of becoming a professional footballer, Owen took no mercy as he attempted 22 volleys.

Jamie was left absolutely hapless and, after having a few volleys struck straight at him, almost gave up in trying to save Owen's efforts.

Watch the video below:

Owen is absolutely ruthless.

He let out a laugh as one of his volleys smashed the bar and went in after narrowly missing Jamie.

He then declares: 'I love volleys. Poor old Jamie has no chance' as he powers home another volley.

The clip isn't the only video from the show that has cropped up on social media over the years.

Owen shows off his ability in 1 vs 1 situations in another segment.

After celebrating scoring another goal, Neville Southall, who was coaching Jamie, sarcastically responded: 'well done, he's 13.'

No matter the goalkeeper, Owen just couldn't get enough of hitting the back of the net.

