Eden Hazard's transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid has not been the successful marriage either party were hoping for.

The Belgium international's move to Los Blancos was just reward for a fine stint in west London, which saw him plunder 110 goals and provide 92 assists in 352 outings.

There was plenty of auspicious evidence to suggest Hazard was going to be the next star Galactico.

After all, he had all the hallmarks of a Real Madrid superstar, but myriad injury problems, concerns over his weight and a general lack of form have made a mockery over his initial £88m transfer fee.

In Real's most recent home clash with Alaves, Hazard was removed from proceedings after 28 minutes with a thigh problem.

According to Transfermarkt, this was the eighth time Hazard has been ruled out through injury since setting foot at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Given the 29-year-old is the most expensive player the Spanish capital outfit have ever purchased, the frustration surrounding his struggle for consistency carries an extra layer of symbolic significance.

Add in a £400,000-per-week salary and the extent of the problem really comes to light.

With Real Madrid seemingly haemorrhaging money on an astronomically well paid misfit, the Daily Mail have calculated how much the club have shelled out for Hazard's services and divided that by a number of variables - including minutes played, appearances made and goals scored.

One would imagine that Madrid's head transfer honchos would rather bury their head in the sand than be privy to this kind of information.

Indeed, when taking Hazard's £88m fee into account and combining it with the £30.8m he's been paid in wages thus far, the seven-time Champions League winners have forked out £63,900 for every minutes he's played (1859), £4.2m for each of his 28 appearances and, perhaps most staggeringly of all, £39.2m for each of his three goals.

In a world that is feeling the economic squeeze induced by the coronavirus pandemic, those figures make for particularly grim viewing for the historic Spanish outfit.

With Hazard set to turn 30 in January, time is hardly on his side as he bids to turn the tide on both his stagnating career and tumbling legacy as one of the greatest attacking players of his generation.

