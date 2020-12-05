Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon for the first time in a year when he takes on Dustin Poirier next month.

The fight is a rematch of their first meeting in 2014. McGregor won on that occasion in devastating fashion via a first round knockout.

The Irish southpaw also won his latest contest inside the opening round, demolishing Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

Yet he is leaving nothing to chance, and has revealed that he is sparring more than ever ahead of the Poirier clash.

Posting on Instagram, as reported by Sun Sport, McGregor wrote: "Word just back from the team at @claymoreproductions.

"In the last 6 weeks of my training, I’ve completed 375 minutes of sparring.

"This equates to 75x5 minute rounds. Or 15 championship MMA fights."

Some fans may worry about McGregor's inactivity in recent years. The 32-year-old has only competed in the UFC twice in the last four years.

He also announced his retirement earlier this year, hinting that he already has one eye on his next career move after the UFC.

However, his extensive sparring schedule suggests that he is fully focused on impressing in his comeback performance.

His striking coach Owen Roddy has confirmed that the former two-weight champion is in remarkable condition.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic messing up McGregor's 2020 plans, Roddy expects his charge to put on a show in January.

“He hasn’t stopped. He’s been very active, working all areas of mixed martial arts, and you can see that now.

"He’s in the best shape I’ve ever seen him in my entire life," he claimed.

With bitter rival and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement in October, McGregor could be in line for another title shot in 2021.

A win over Poirier could secure him another chance at the belt that he won back in 2016 against Eddie Alvarez. McGregor has also teased a return to boxing next year, with Manny Pacquiao viewed as his most likely opponent.

