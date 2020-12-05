The 2020/21 Premier League season has been absolute carnage.

The fixture chaos brought about by the unique nature of 2020 has meant that the new campaign has bunched up closer than ever and predicting the final table is near enough impossible.

Besides, we're talking about a year where the reigning Premier League champions are annihilated 7-2 by a team who dodged relegation by skin of their teeth just a few months before.

2020/21 Premier League

Nevertheless, Liverpool seem to have a better shout than most at being crowned champions of England, but you'd be getting ahead of yourself if you ruled out Tottenham and Chelsea just yet.

Either way, if you're a neutral supporter, it makes for some brilliant entertainment and hopefully a closer title race than the one that saw Liverpool canter to glory last time out.

But the bizarre happenings haven't been limited to the results themselves because there have also been some player performances that have either been better or worse than expected.

Every club's biggest letdown

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is busy proving himself as one of the Premier League's best strikers, while Jack Grealish seems to be going in one direction and one direction only each season: up.

But today, we're putting our 'Negative Nelly' hats on because HITC Sport have decided to look at every Premier League club's 'Biggest LETDOWN So Far' this season on their YouTube channel.

Presenter 'The Irish Guy' hasn't pulled any punches with his selections and while some are pretty unarguable, I think some of his nominations will have the picket signs and pitchforks waving.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR FULL BREAKDOWN

You can check out their full video down below, but keep scrolling for our comprehensive breakdown of all 20 picks and our opinion on whether 'The Irish Guy' got things right:

Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Just one goal from open play and zero strikes at Emirates Stadium probably makes Arsenal fans wish Aubameyang never 'signed da ting', but being stapled to the left-wing hasn't exactly helped his cause.

Aston Villa

Bertrand Traore

It's a little early to criticise Traore too much, it must be said, but Villa fans would be forgiven for feeling letdown given his clout from Chelsea and Lyon as well as THAT goal against Bristol City.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Aaron Connolly

While it's important to remember that the Irish wizard is still only 20 years old, there's no denying that he needs to improve his end product and that was painfully apparent during the Liverpool draw.

Burnley

Chris Wood

There's not been much to cheer about at Turf Moor this season and the Clarets have certainly suffered from Woods' decline in goals, though he did bag the club's only Premier League winner so far.

Chelsea

Christian Pulisic

Injuries have really kneecapped the superb post-lockdown form that Pulisic showed last season with five goals and five assists, including strikes against Liverpool and Manchester City and in the FA Cup final.

We'll have to keep our fingers crossed that the American can get back to his best with a consistent run in the first-team, even if competition at Stamford Bridge hasn't been higher in almost a decade.

Crystal Palace

Michy Batshuayi

Considering his underrated goal-per-game ratio with Chelsea, Palace fans are understandably miffed that yet another Belgian striker is drawing a blank in front of goal for them this season.

Everton

Richarlison

Among the burgeoning cohort of world-class players at Everton, Richarlison is comfortably the most out of sorts, boasting just one goal, two assists and a highly-avoidable red card in the Liverpool draw.

Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrović

A moment of silence for the fact I predicted Mitrović would finish the season in the Premier League Team of the Year... instead, he's mustered only two goals and a missed penalty in a relegation fight.

Leeds United

Rodrigo

Credit to 'The Irish Guy' for disclaiming that Rodrigo hasn't actually been poor, because he hasn't, rather that just one league goal and giving away a penalty on his debut is a little disappointing for a club-record signing.

Leicester City

James Maddison

Again, sprinkle a pinch of salt because of injuries, but it's been a long time since we've seen the best of Maddison in the Premier League considering the Foxes are flying under Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara

Hmmm... yeh... considering Thiago has only played 135 minutes in the Premier League, this seems a little harsh, but I guess he's still been a disappointment, just for reasons largely out of his control.

Manchester City

Raheem Sterling

Sterling has only really been a 'letdown' when compared to his only lofty standards and I'm sure the man himself will be disappointed with just two league goals when he's usually chasing the Golden Boot.

Manchester United

Mason Greenwood

Look, I actually agree here, but let's make one thing clear: it's got nothing to do with anything that's happened off the pitch and certain UK publications have taken the targeting of Greenwood way too far.

But considering the United starlet burst onto the scene with 17 strikes last season, his performances on the pitch in 2020/21 have underwhelmed with just two goals and a limited influence on games.

Newcastle United

Allan Saint-Maximin

Has Saint-Maxmin really been the biggest letdown for Toon? Not for me. Despite the lack of end product to which 'The Irish Guy' refers, I think Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick should be ahead of him in the queue.

Sheffield United

Rhian Brewster

Arriving from Liverpool always brings the baggage of expectation, but let's not drive the knife into Brewster too hastily when he's still only 20 years old and playing for a Blades side in utter freefall.

Southampton

Michael Obafemi

Just when the hype around Obafemi was starting to grow last season, Ralph Hasenhüttl has slammed his foot on the brakes, awarding him just 13 minutes of football despite Danny Ings' injury.

Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale

Considering Bale had Champions League titles coming out his ears at Real Madrid, Spurs fans have every right to feel cold about a Tottenham reunion that has reaped just one Premier League start so far.

West Bromwich Albion

Kieran Gibbs

You'd think that Gibbs' top-flight pedigree would have been invaluable to Albion in 2020/21, instead he's been stewing on the sidelines after his wreckless red card at Everton in just the second game of the season.

West Ham United

Robert Snodgrass

Geez. After what looked to have been a revival of Snodgrass' career last season, losing his place to Jarrod Bowen and playing just a single minute of league action has been a massive kick in the unmentionables.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Adama Traore

Zero goals and zero assists make for a pretty disappointing opening few months for Traore, not to mention only starting five league games, when 2019/20 looked to have been his breakout season.

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

For the most part, I've got to say that I agree with 'The Irish Guy'.

The thing is, calling a player a 'letdown' doesn't even necessarily mean that their performance levels have dropped, rather their contribution has fallen shy of what supporters were expecting of them.

Thiago and Snodgrass - what a pairing that is - are prime examples. Have they been letdowns? Yes. But has it been their fault? No, it's been down to injuries or the selection policy of the manager.

So, don't necessarily take these picks as a slamming indictment of Maddison, Pulisic and co when they could easily go onto enjoy fantastic 2020/21 seasons once they can play more regularly.

That being said, I am inclined to think that Saint-Maximin has been thrown under the bus when so many of Steve Bruce's signings - barring Callum Wilson, of course - have flattered to deceive.

That, and although Aubameyang is certainly a fair choice, half the Arsenal squad would frankly be deserving of a place on this list...

News Now - Sport News