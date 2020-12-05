Bruno Fernandes' impact at Manchester United is one of the Premier League's worst-kept secrets.

The Portugal international has been a revelation since arriving at Old Trafford, adding creative impetus and star quality to a midfield that was previously devoid of inspiration.

While Fernandes' influence can be experienced by watching him in action for United, there are also an abundance of statistics to underline how much of a game changer his arrival has been.

One metric that most aptly illuminates Fernandes' paramount importance to United's development is the club's points-per-game ratio since his debut, which is marginally superior to the current Premier League title holders Liverpool, per Statsperform.

According to an in-depth research article on the 26-year-old playmaker, United have picked up a division-high 2.09 points per game since his debut, edging Liverpool (2.08) and local rivals Manchester City (1.96) into top spot.

Fernandes has been at the epicentre of everything positive United have done in recent months.

His incredible ability to amass goal contributions has given the club a fresh dynamic, and the scale of his ability to provide goals and assists particularly comes to the fore when juxtaposed with his fellow Premier League stars.

Since his debut no other player in England's top flight has managed to contribute more goal contributions than Fernandes' 35 (22 goals and 13 assists).

Harry Kane is a close second with 31, while Son Heung Min (26), Kevin De Bruyne (25) and Mo Salah (23) make up the rest of the top five.

However, no analysis of Fernandes' impact would be complete without a discussion of his penalty taking record.

Fans have used his tendency to score penalties as a stick with which to beat him with, and the article from Statsperform proves that he tops the European chart for penalties scored since his debut at United (across Europe's top five leagues).

Fernandes has scored 12 of his 13 spot-kick attempts, while Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other player to reach double figures (11) from the 12-yard spot.

Regardless of his penalty record, United's points-per-game record since Fernandes' debut reveals just how influential he has been under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His ability to maintain this form will undoubtedly be a determining factor in the Red Devils' success this season and beyond.

