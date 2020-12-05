When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released in 2009, it was an instant hit.

Whilst some may argue that it was too short, with keen gamers racing through it in a matter of days, the positives certainly outweighed the negatives.

The campaign was full of plot twists, and the content was second to none.

Yet arguably the best feature of the popular game was its multiplayer system. This allowed fans to play in a number of different ways.

The multiplayer setup also catered to the needs of all types of gamers. It suited beginners as well as established Call of Duty experts. Not many games before or since have managed to do the same.

This has left many dreaming of the multiplayer version being remastered at some point. Unfortunately, at this stage, Activision have not obliged.

The American video game publisher did release a remastered version of the single-player campaign in 2020, but it seems that they will not be providing a multiplayer equivalent any time soon.

However, eight hardcore fans have taken it upon themselves to remaster the multiplayer game. The news was recently revealed on a Discord Q&A, as reported by CharlieIntel, and will no doubt delight fans around the world.

The development group hope to launch the remastered game in 2021, and the updated version will contain all the best bits from the original game.

They have set to work on remastering nine of the game's classic maps. These include Terminal and Rust, which were particularly popular the first time around.

Classic weapons and Deathstreaks will also be available, meaning that gamers can expect to be able to play a more polished version of Modern Warfare 2 at some point next year.

This is just the news that we needed to finish off 2020. We can't wait to see what they come up with!

