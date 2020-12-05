There are so many incredible players plying their trade in the Premier League right now.

Manchester City boast global stars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

At Liverpool, the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane continue to rip up the Premier League on a daily basis.

And elsewhere, players including Bruno Fernandes, Timo Werner and Harry Kane are among the best in the world at their respective positions.

But who are the best 50 players in the Premier League right now?

Football Manager 2021 has been out for a few weeks and the Mirror have looked at the best Premier League players on the game.

Players are given a current ability out of 200, which is available to see via the in-game editor.

50. James Rodriguez - 153/200

49. Kai Havertz - 153/200

48. Rodrigo - 154/200

47. Joel Matip - 154/200

46. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 154/200

45. Joe Gomez - 154/200

44. Ruben Dias - 154/200

43. David De Gea - 155/200

42. Willian - 155/200

41. Kyle Walker - 155/200

Rodriguez being so low down is a massive surprise. He scrapes into the top 50 despite being a world star for much of the last decade.

He's actually lower rated than Oxlade-Chamberlain, which is a major surprise.

De Gea was once considered one of the very best players in the Premier League but he's ranked all the way down at 43rd.

40. Riyad Mahrez - 155/200

39. Thomas Partey - 155/200

38. Naby Keita - 155/200

37. Thiago Silva - 156/200

36. Timo Werner - 156/200

35. Gabriel Jesus - 156/200

34. Anthony Martial - 156/200

33. Marcus Rashford - 157/200

32. Rodri - 157/200

31. Joao Cancelo - 157/200

Mahrez, fresh off a hat-trick against Burnley last weekend, is ranked 40th.

One place ahead of him is Arsenal's summer signing Partey, who hasn't really got going in the Premier League just yet.

Rashford being ranked 33rd seems a little low.

30. Hakim Ziyech - 158/200

29. Jordan Henderson - 158/200

28. Christian Pulisic - 158/200

27. Georginio Wijnaldum - 158/200

26. Jack Grealish - 158/200

25. Andrew Robertson - 159/200

24. Thiago - 160/200

23. Ilkay Gundogan - 160/200

22. Fabinho - 160/200

21. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 160/200

Liverpool's inspirational captain, Henderson, is rated just 29th. He's rated a worse player than Gundogan on the game, which isn't something I agree with.

Pulisic has been ranked a better player than Rashford which is also controversial.

20. Jamie Vardy - 160/200

19. Bruno Fernandes - 162/200

18. Mateo Kovacic - 163/200

17. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 164/200

16. Fernandinho - 164/200

15. N'Golo Kante - 165/200

14. Paul Pogba - 167/200

13. Heung-min Son - 167/200

12. Ederson - 168/200

11. Roberto Firmino - 169/200

Fernandes all the way down at 19th?! You are having a laugh. He should really be in the top five but, instead, the likes of Kovacic and Pogba are rated higher than him.

Fernandinho has been a good player for Man City but, at 35 years old, is he still the 16th best player in the Premier League? No.

10. Aymeric Laporte - 170/200

9. Bernardo Silva - 171/200

8. Raheem Sterling - 172/200

7. Alisson Becker - 175/200

6. Sergio Aguero - 178/200

5. Mohamed Salah - 179/200

4. Virgil van Dijk - 180/200

3. Sadio Mane - 180/200

2. Harry Kane - 182/200

1. Kevin De Bruyne - 188/200

I can't agree with Silva being among the top 10 best players in the Premier League. He hasn't recorded a single goal contribution in England's top tier this season, which is embarrassing for a Man City player.

Aguero is a great striker but he's suffered with numerous injury problems in 2020.

I think Football Manager's top five is spot on. De Bruyne is the league's best player at the moment, while Kane and Mane have both been incredible over the past year.

News Now - Sport News