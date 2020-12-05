Football Manager 2021: Mo Salah & Harry Kane feature in Premier League's top 50 best players
There are so many incredible players plying their trade in the Premier League right now.
Manchester City boast global stars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.
At Liverpool, the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane continue to rip up the Premier League on a daily basis.
And elsewhere, players including Bruno Fernandes, Timo Werner and Harry Kane are among the best in the world at their respective positions.
But who are the best 50 players in the Premier League right now?
Football Manager 2021 has been out for a few weeks and the Mirror have looked at the best Premier League players on the game.
Players are given a current ability out of 200, which is available to see via the in-game editor.
50. James Rodriguez - 153/200
49. Kai Havertz - 153/200
48. Rodrigo - 154/200
47. Joel Matip - 154/200
46. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 154/200
45. Joe Gomez - 154/200
44. Ruben Dias - 154/200
43. David De Gea - 155/200
42. Willian - 155/200
41. Kyle Walker - 155/200
Rodriguez being so low down is a massive surprise. He scrapes into the top 50 despite being a world star for much of the last decade.
He's actually lower rated than Oxlade-Chamberlain, which is a major surprise.
De Gea was once considered one of the very best players in the Premier League but he's ranked all the way down at 43rd.
40. Riyad Mahrez - 155/200
39. Thomas Partey - 155/200
38. Naby Keita - 155/200
37. Thiago Silva - 156/200
36. Timo Werner - 156/200
35. Gabriel Jesus - 156/200
34. Anthony Martial - 156/200
33. Marcus Rashford - 157/200
32. Rodri - 157/200
31. Joao Cancelo - 157/200
Mahrez, fresh off a hat-trick against Burnley last weekend, is ranked 40th.
One place ahead of him is Arsenal's summer signing Partey, who hasn't really got going in the Premier League just yet.
Rashford being ranked 33rd seems a little low.
30. Hakim Ziyech - 158/200
29. Jordan Henderson - 158/200
28. Christian Pulisic - 158/200
27. Georginio Wijnaldum - 158/200
26. Jack Grealish - 158/200
25. Andrew Robertson - 159/200
24. Thiago - 160/200
23. Ilkay Gundogan - 160/200
22. Fabinho - 160/200
21. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 160/200
Liverpool's inspirational captain, Henderson, is rated just 29th. He's rated a worse player than Gundogan on the game, which isn't something I agree with.
Pulisic has been ranked a better player than Rashford which is also controversial.
20. Jamie Vardy - 160/200
19. Bruno Fernandes - 162/200
18. Mateo Kovacic - 163/200
17. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 164/200
16. Fernandinho - 164/200
15. N'Golo Kante - 165/200
14. Paul Pogba - 167/200
13. Heung-min Son - 167/200
12. Ederson - 168/200
11. Roberto Firmino - 169/200
Fernandes all the way down at 19th?! You are having a laugh. He should really be in the top five but, instead, the likes of Kovacic and Pogba are rated higher than him.
Fernandinho has been a good player for Man City but, at 35 years old, is he still the 16th best player in the Premier League? No.
10. Aymeric Laporte - 170/200
9. Bernardo Silva - 171/200
8. Raheem Sterling - 172/200
7. Alisson Becker - 175/200
6. Sergio Aguero - 178/200
5. Mohamed Salah - 179/200
4. Virgil van Dijk - 180/200
3. Sadio Mane - 180/200
2. Harry Kane - 182/200
1. Kevin De Bruyne - 188/200
I can't agree with Silva being among the top 10 best players in the Premier League. He hasn't recorded a single goal contribution in England's top tier this season, which is embarrassing for a Man City player.
Aguero is a great striker but he's suffered with numerous injury problems in 2020.
I think Football Manager's top five is spot on. De Bruyne is the league's best player at the moment, while Kane and Mane have both been incredible over the past year.News Now - Sport News