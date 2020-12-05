Manchester United fans have been through an emotional rollercoaster this season.

One minute, you feel as though the Red Devils' 2020/21 campaign has finally kicked into gear, the next there's doubts that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will make it through the next month in the dugout.

There have been high highs such as the 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain, 5-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig and the dramatic later winners against Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mixed season for Man Utd

But there have also been plenty of low lows with a first defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford in 14 years, losing away at İstanbul Başakşehir and above all else, the 6-1 humiliation to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, bizarrely, United fans don't really find themselves at either extreme right now, coming off the back of a disappointing Champions League defeat at home to PSG.

Although it was a 3-1 loss that leaves their qualification homes in the balance, it was by no means a poor performance and one that seemed to hinge on the two yellow cards for Fred.

Will Solskjaer survive?

Nevertheless, #OleOut was once again trending after the defeat and there are plenty of United supporters who wouldn't be shedding a tear if Solskajer's head was to roll this season.

But sacking a manager is one thing; hiring a suitable replacement is another and the sort of world-class coach that United would be looking for aren't exactly on the market every 10 seconds.

Mauricio Pochettino is, of course, the most regularly touted name, but he could be on his way to Real Madrid as opposed to Old Trafford if Zinedine Zidane doesn't buck his ideas up.

However, even if that was the case, it might not be the disaster for United that many would view it to be because it seems as though they have another top-level coach interested in the position.

Thomas Tuchel is 'interested'

That's because Christian Falk, one of the most revered reporters on transfer news and 'Head of Football' at German publication Bild, has claimed that Thomas Tuchel is 'interested' in the role.

And the interest is mutual with Falk writing on his official Twitter account: "True. United is interested in Thomas Tuchel. Thomas Tuchel is interested in United."

Yes, that's right, the very manager who masterminded victory over United this week and the head coach of a PSG squad that is now valued at an eye-watering £772.88 million.

Tuchel brings with him a whole Santa sack of trophies in the French capital as well as the club's first ever Champions League final and over 100 games as Borussia Dortmund coach to boot.

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

I'm pretty #OleIn as far as things go, but I think this could be a match made in heaven next summer, particularly if United fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Tuchel is currently set to be out of contract at the Parc des Princes next summer and is one of few world-class coaches that I think would be worth the overhaul and circus of sacking Solskjaer.

I also think that Solskjaer deserves to at least see out his second full season for United to really get a good idea of the progress, or not, that is being made - and the Tuchel scenario allows for this.

It's a brilliant option for the club to have in their back pocket and one that doesn't force them into making the sort of rash decision that has cost them recently that chasing Pochettino might spark.

