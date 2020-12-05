Spurs are often mocked for their long trophyless run.

It has been 12 years, 10 months and 16 days since Spurs last won silverware - against Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final.

You have to go much further back since they were last crowned champions of England - which came in 1961.

But Spurs are well on track to end their hoodoo this season.

Jose Mourinho has built a team which is more than capable to challenge both domestically and continentally.

Spurs currently lead the Premier League after 10 games, having accumulated 21 points from their opening 10 games.

The north London club are also in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, where they will play Stoke, and they have already qualified for the Europa League knockout rounds.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has been a big part of their success this season.

The Dane signed for the club last summer in a £15 million move from Southampton.

He's appeared 18 times for the club and has already become a fan-favourite.

And he's just become even more adored among some Spurs fans with the comments he gave in a recent interview.

Højbjerg participated in a Q&A with Sky Sports ahead of the north London derby.

The 25-year-old, who is covered pretty much head-to-toe in tattoos, was asked whether he would consider getting another if Spurs won a trophy this season.

And the combative centre-midfielder admitted he would 'find room for something' if Spurs indeed do lift some silverware for the first time in 12 years.

Watch him make the comments at 3:57 in the below video:

He just gets Spurs, doesn't he?

It's remarkable how quickly he's become a fan-favourite in north London despite only being there for four months.

Spurs fans have been reacting to his comments and you can view some of the reaction below:

Elsewhere in the interview, Hojbjerg was also asked: 'How does it feel to be the best Pierre in north London?'

The Dane thought about his answer before replying: 'I'm just gunna smile'.

Hojbjerg will be extremely important as Tottenham look to get the better of fierce rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

News Now - Sport News