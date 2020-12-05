Mikel Arteta's standing at Arsenal is at an all-time low heading into the north London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The Spaniard arrived at the Emirates Stadium as a relative unknown, though his experience alongside Pep Guardiola in the Manchester City dugout seemed to convince many supporters of his credentials despite a glaring lack of experience.

Perhaps it would be an exaggeration to describe Arteta as an instant hit, but tales of his man management that emerged from the club and his attempts to cultivate a distinct philosophy added to a prevailing feeling of optimism towards the club's future.

Any patience that may have been afforded to him in the early phase of his career, though, is beginning to fade.

The Gunners currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League having mustered up a measly 10 goals in 10 league fixtures thus far, which represents the lowest return of all clubs outside the top six.

With the club now sitting eight points adrift of their fierce north London rivals ahead of their weekend showdown, the weekend result could have a massive psychological bearing on Arsenal's season.

And as doubts begin to creep in about Arteta's credentials, one fan appears to have lost all faith and patience in the long-term vision.

Ahead of the north London derby, an Arsenal fan called talkSPORT to express his fury at the 38-year-old's mistake-laden stint at the helm before calling for his dismissal.

The situation is so dire that he believes Arsenal are in danger of dropping into the Championship under his stewardship.

Here's his scathing rant in full.

“I’ve never called for a manager’s head at Arsenal in 35 years, going back to Don Howe, Terry Neill, George Graham, Bruce Rioch – none of them.

"But Arteta is out of his depth – I can’t believe he hasn’t resigned this week. He’s taken us from a top five or six team to a relegation team.

“And any Arsenal fan who talks about us winning anything this season is absolutely deluded. I will be happy if we stay in this division!

“He has made more mistakes in 11 months than Wenger did in 22 years! He’s made catastrophic errors.

“We’ve had two good performances in his whole tenure, and I don’t know why no one else has seen that; we beat Man City in the [FA Cup] semi-final – brilliant performance – and we beat Chelsea in the final – brilliant performance.

“Every other performance has been nothing, absolute rubbish.

“And he is in danger of getting us relegated if he stays.

“He has got to go, now!”

Is it time to go for Arteta?

Knee-jerk reactions of this magnitude are commonplace when a side is struggling, but it would be incredibly short sighted of the club to dismiss Arteta this early into his stint.

Arsenal's chief decision makers will have been acutely aware of his lack of experience when they approached him at Manchester City, and Arsenal's current predicament is exactly the type of situation in which the fledgling manager will learn the most about himself and his set of players.

Given the prevalence of short-term thinking in football, there's no doubt that similarly scathing takes on Arteta will make way for glowing endorsements if he leads them to victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

An emotionally-charged win could represent a watershed moment for Arteta amid growing discontent over Arsenal's form.

