Man Utd eyeing Sancho alternative valued at £60m

It is well known that Manchester United tried and failed to sign Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window.

It was football’s worst-kept secret, as the Red Devils attempted to convince Borussia Dortmund to part with the England international.

The Bundesliga club stood firm, though, and retained the services of the former Manchester City academy player, who they valued at over £100m.

United subsequently signed two young wingers, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo, in the final week of the transfer window.

And it now appears they are eyeing another alternative to Sancho ahead of the January transfer window.

The Sun reports that Leicester City wide man Harvey Barnes is in the frame to make a move to Old Trafford.

They claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a fan of Barnes and that United’s scouts have been keeping a close eye on his progress.

The 22-year-old has scored three Premier League goals in 10 games, while also laying on one assist this season, and made his England debut against Wales earlier this year.

Leicester would strongly rebuff any approaches in January for the player, who they value at £60m, but he is deemed a potentially cheaper alternative to Sancho.

Barnes has come through the Leicester academy, going out on loan to MK Dons, Barnsley, and West Bromwich Albion before making his first-team breakthrough and nailing down a spot in the starting XI under Brendan Rodgers.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this would be intriguing.

Barnes remains a homegrown talent, much like Sancho, and is a proven Premier League talent.

One has to wonder if he is worth £60m, given that he has never scored over six goals in a top-flight season, but he has only recently made himself indispensable to the Foxes.

Indeed, he has developed later than Sancho, who is just 20, but Barnes would offer pace, finishing ability, and genuine skill to the United frontline if he did make the move to Old Trafford.

They’d have to convince him though; Leicester are currently two points clear of United in the Premier League table.

