Chelsea are the second-most successful team in Premier League history.

Despite having waded into the post-1992 era of English football with just a single top-flight title to their name, their number of league trophies since then can only be matched by Manchester United.

The Blues most recently won English football's biggest prize in the 2016/17 campaign when Antonio Conte marshalled his side to an impressive 93 points with his famous 3-4-3 formation.

Chelsea's Premier League titles

He became the second Italian to have led the Blues to Premier League glory, following in the footsteps of Carlo Ancelotti who commanded the first 100-goal champions in the competition's history.

However, every Chelsea fan would readily admit that Jose Mourinho, despite going on to manage Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, has been the chief architect of their modern success.

And while, yes, 'The Special One' did return to Stamford Bridge to win them the 2014/15 Premier League crown, Chelsea have never really replicated the magic of his first spell in west London.

Mourinho brings in three titles

Despite arriving in England on the back of Arsenal's legendary 'Invincibles' campaign, Mourinho instantly transported the trophy across London in a season for the history books.

The Blues romped their way to 95 points, which was a Premier League record at the time, while also conceding just 15 goals for a mind-blowing defensive feat that has never been topped.

But aside from the magic in their technical area, Roman Abramovich also had to thank the iconic spine of that Chelsea team for turning his investments into cold, hard silverware.

Chelsea's legendary spine

Said spine did, of course, include the remarkable Petr Cech between the sticks, but we're focusing on the outfield triumvirate of John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba for today.

That's because one Chelsea supporter attracted attention last week for a Twitter thread defending the three Premier League legends from being 'disrespected on the daily' across social media.

To be fair, we've all seen threads slamming Drogba as overrated, Lampard being ranked below Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard as well as Terry being snubbed in 'greatest ever defenders' lists.

So, let's reminisce on the positives of the Chelsea trio that aren't highlighted as much as they should be by checking out the fascinating thread from Twitter user @CFC_yasien down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

For whatever reason - and Chelsea legends aren't alone in this, I hastened to add - opinions and attitudes towards certain greats seem to have taken a downturn since they han up their boots.

I think there a lot of people guilty, myself included at times, of relying too much on statistics to inform a verdict about a player, particularly when there isn't the eye-test of their quality week in, week out anymore.

It's why media praising Scholes, for example, tends to focus on the compliments from those who shared the pitch with him, whereas media driving the knife into him tends to focus on data alone.

But at the end of the day, there can be no greater judgement of how brilliant or not a player was than having watched them for 90 minutes on a consistent basis and making your mind up from that.

