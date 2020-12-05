Wolves produced a spirited performance to beat Arsenal last weekend.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side suffered a huge setback as Raul Jimenez was involved in a nasty clash of heads early on.

The Mexican forward laid motionless on the floor and he was later stretchered off.

It has been confirmed that he has suffered a fractured skull and will be out for some time.

But Wolves recovered well to clinch a vital three points at the Emirates Stadium.

Pedro Neto opened the scoring after 27 minutes, only for Gabriel Magalhães to restore parity three minutes later.

Daniel Podence's goal gave Wolves the lead going into the break and Arsenal could not find an equaliser in the second-half.

Granit Xhaka went viral in the aftermath of the game after some terrible defending.

The Swiss star was absolutely terrified when Adama Traore got the ball as he backed away towards his own goal.

Wolves have now decided to mock that moment in a brilliant TikTok video.

They accompanied his terrible defending with a comedic tune and a caption which read: "How NOT to mark Adama Traore."

Watch it below:

The Wolves TikTok admin is a savage.

To be fair, Xhaka's defending there deserves to get mocked.

He was clearly petrified of Traore when he has the ball at his feet and he desperately wanted someone to make the challenge for him.

Wolves will be hoping that Traore can have the same effect when they take on Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The Wanderers will need him more than ever as they try to cope with Jimenez's lengthy absence.

