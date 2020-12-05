Facundo Pellistri's deadline day arrival at Manchester United rather went under the radar, but the 18-year-old is beginning to command plenty of attention amongst the Red Devils faithful.

The signing of Edinson Cavani stole the headlines for United at the end of the summer transfer window.

However, he was not the only Uruguayan to sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford as Pellistri also completed a £9m switch from Penarol.

The prodigious young talent has predominantly started his career with the U23 side, but he was also an unused substitute in two of United's Champions League fixtures this season against Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Pellistri made his fourth start for the U23 side on Friday night against Southampton, and the youngster showcased his star quality, dazzling dribbling and searing speed throughout proceedings.

Significantly, the South American star-in-the-making reached a notable landmark for the club against the Saints as he notched his first goal in United red.

The 46th minute strike capped a brilliant individual display and enabled the hosts to clinch a 3-1 win.

Such was the eye-catching nature of his performance, a highlights reel of his best moments from the game - including his goal - has since been shared on social media.

Take a look at Pellistri's captivating style of wing play in the video below.

While obviously the standard of his performance has to be placed into the context of the quality of youth football, which is clearly a significant step down from the Premier League, there is plenty of compelling evidence from the video to point towards a glowing future for Pellistri.

Uruguay, the first ever World Cup winners, carry a stark reputation for producing first-class attacking players.

In the Premier League, Liverpool were graced with the insatiable form of Luis Suarez, while United managed to sign Diego Forlan during a particularly tepid phase of his career.

Pellistri remains a relative unknown but it will be intriguing to watch the youngster develop in the coming years as he bids to prove his merit to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Can he go on to become a Suarez-esque force at Old Trafford, eventually fall short of expectation like Forlan, or land somewhere in the middle?

United fans will certainly be using every snippet of evidence they can find in order to answer that question.

