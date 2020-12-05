Jake Paul continues to run his mouth in the aftermath of defeating former NBA star, Nate Robinson.

The YouTube-boxer-turned-pro has been calling out some of the biggest names in the fight game, making some truly outlandish claims in the process.

While the manner in which he brutally knocked Robinson out was eye-catching, to say the least, Paul really is in no position to come to blows with the likes of Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor.

That hasn't stopped him from having a dig at each of them, with the American further highlighting his determination by claiming he will 'dedicate his life' to beating McGregor.

"I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor," he said while speaking to ESPN.

"Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I'm already one of the biggest prizefighters and there's only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer.

"I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first. We're figuring that out.

"I want to prove to the world that, 'Yo, I'm gonna knock out all these fighters'.

"Conor McGregor can maybe be the final boss.

If we were playing a video game, he could be the final boss. And then I'll probably retire after I beat McGregor

He really does live in a bit of a fantasy land, doesn't he?

Yes, McGregor may not be the most experienced boxers around, but he one of the fiercest fighters on the planet and would surely make light work of Paul.

Paul might have to wait it out though, with McGregor focusing on a return to the UFC in January and potential title shot should his fight with Dustin Poirier go to plan.

Knocking out a retired basketball player by no means makes you worthy of sharing a ring with McGregor. Paul has a lot of hard work to do before that could ever be considered an option.

News Now - Sport News