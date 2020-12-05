West Ham to hand key man new long-term deal

West Ham United have enjoyed an excellent start to the Premier League season.

Having lost to Newcastle United on the opening day, and followed that up with a defeat to Arsenal, they have lost just once since, against Liverpool.

Their form has seen them climb to fifth in the table, just four points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

They face Manchester United this weekend knowing that a win could move them into the top three, should other results go their way.

It is a far cry from last season, when they spent the season battling the grim spectre of relegation and ultimately finished 16th, just five points clear of relegated AFC Bournemouth.

The turnaround has been nothing short of remarkable under the management of David Moyes.

And it now appears that the former Everton and Manchester United boss is set to be rewarded for the job he has done in recent months.

The Times reports that the Hammers are ready to make a commitment to Moyes, though talks over a new contract have yet to begin.

His current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the Scot is ready to put pen to paper, having genuinely enjoyed his second spell at the club.

He was initially let go at the end of the 2018 season, with the Hammers turning to Manuel Pellegrini despite Moyes keeping the club in the Premier League.

The 57-year-old has had a tough time of it since his exit from Everton and has struggled at the likes of United, Real Sociedad, and Sunderland.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is exactly the right decision.

Moyes has done sterling work during his time in east London, across both spells.

He has built a genuinely exciting young team that features the talents of Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Tomas Soucek, and Declan Rice.

They have been in excellent form and European football is now a genuine possibility for the club.

Moyes deserves to have the chance to commit his future to the London Stadium outfit.

News Now - Sport News