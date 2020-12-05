Bayern Munich were an unstoppable force during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Bavarians swept all before them to become one of European football's greatest sides of the last 20 years, rounding off a treble with the most convincing Champions League win in recent years.

Tottenham and Chelsea were on the receiving end of seven goals - the latter over two legs - during Bayern's continental dominance, while Barcelona infamously lost 8-2 during the quarter-finals.

Bayern's gym work

And while there are many variables behind the omnipotence of Hansi Flick's side, who also won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, you can't ignore the gym work being undertaken at the Allianz Arena.

Football fans have become acutely aware that Bayern players have been bulking up in recent years, undergoing body transformations to quite literally become one of the world's strongest sides.

It's no coincidence with images of Philippe Coutinho in his Barcelona jersey before and after his loan season with Bayern showing the clear effects of working out with the German champions.

Bulking up

It's never been clearer that Bayern are indeed encouraging their players to hit the weights and while it's impossible to tell how much of an impact it's making, the club's results speak for themselves.

But Bayern are by no means alone in having players who have worked on their game by transforming their physical stature - and we know at least 13 examples across world football.

Credit to Squawka for having pointed out some of the finest transformations of recent years and we've added a few more examples as well as ranking them by just how impressive they are.

13 body transformations

So, prepare to feel inadequate as we walk you through 13 times current football players bulked up from the least incredible to the most:

13. Scott McTominay

12. Lucas Torreira

11. Philippe Coutinho

10. Marcus Rashford

9. Thilo Kehrer

8. Alphonso Davies

7. Michail Antonio

6. Nani

5. Gareth Bale

4. Robert Lewandowski

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Leon Goretzka

1. Adama Traore

Traore's remarkable physique

Who else could possibly have been number one? Traore looks like an absolute unit and no more so than when you compare contemporary images to his skinny frame as a Barcelona youngster.

But what makes the transformation of the Wolverhampton Wanderers man all the more incredible is that he claims to not use any weights, despite looking as though he could deadlift an entire gym.

According to Goal, Traore once explained: "My training? I don’t do weights. It’s hard to believe, but I don’t do weights. It’s genetic. I exercise, but I gain mass very quickly."

Well, in that case, Traore clearly has some pretty mind-blowing genes because he's been able to produce what is, in our opinion, the most impressive body transformation of a current player.

