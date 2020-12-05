Spurs man who has enjoyed Mourinho renaissance says he considered exit

Eric Dier is a key man for Tottenham Hotspur once again.

The England international has enjoyed a renaissance under manager Jose Mourinho this season after slipping down the pecking order in recent seasons.

Thus far in 2020/21, Dier has played in all but one of the club’s Premier League games at centre-back, only missing the 3-3 draw with West Ham United.

He has played 90 minutes in all of the last five games, with Spurs conceding just one goal, despite playing both Manchester City and Chelsea.

After establishing himself as a star in Mauricio Pochettino’s team as Spurs challenged for the Premier League title, he made just 20 league appearances in 2018/19 and 19 in 19/20.

He didn’t play for England at all last season and Dier has now told The Daily Mail that he considered leaving the club following that disappointing campaign, with his contract set to expire.

He said: “That was definitely on my mind (leaving the club). I didn't feel like I was achieving what I wanted. When your contract starts to come to an end, you question if you're part of the future.

“I had no desire to be at a club in the last year of my contract. The club knew the summer would see a decision made either way.”

He eventually put pen to paper on a new contract in July, and has established himself as Mourinho’s key centre-back.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would have been a mistake from Spurs.

Dier has enjoyed a genuinely excellent season and is a properly versatile presence, as he can also play in midfield should Mourinho need him to.

Add in his ability to play at full-back and one has an indispensable member of the squad in north London.

He has been central to Spurs’ excellent form, averaging 5.2 clearances per match in the Premier League, per WhoScored, along with just 0.4 fouls and 0.9 interceptions. He also has a highly impressive pass completion rate of 85.4%.

Mourinho deserves credit for giving him the chance to thrive in his favoured position; his faith has paid off in spades.

News Now - Sport News