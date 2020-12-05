Normality is set to resume in the boxing world, well, sort of.

1000 fans will be allowed into Wembley Arena for the much-anticipated heavyweight title clash between current world champion and holder of the WBA, WBO and IBF title belts, Anthony Joshua, and respected challenger Kubrat Pulev.

The fight comes before a potentially busy year for Joshua, providing he can get past Pulev, with a blockbuster two-fight deal with fellow heavyweight Tyson Fury in the works for 2021.

As for right now though, this has been three-years in the making for AJ, who was originally scheduled to clash with the Bulgarian back in 2017.

AJ goes into this bout the firm favourite with age most definitely on his side.

Joshua weighs in at a lean 16st 13lbs, while his opponent, the heavier of the two, comes in at 17st 7lbs.

The Brit tips the Bulgarian on height as well as reach as well, with AJ deploying an 82inch reach and measuring at 6foot 6inches; the Bulgarian measures in with a 79.5inch reach and a height of 6foot 4inches, respectfully.

This is a big one for Joshua, who has his sights firmly set on a lucrative two-fight extravaganza in 2021 with the ‘Gypsy King’.

When is Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev?

Joshua v Pulev is scheduled to take place on December 12 – having originally been moved from June 20 due to COVID-19.

What time does it start?

The start time is expected to be around 5pm with some undercard fights streaming live on Facebook. The main event is expected to start at around 10.30 pm UK time.

Where can I watch it?

The fight is being broadcast courtesy of Sky Sports Box Office for a PPV price of £24.95.

Who is on the undercard?

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev

Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Głowacki - FIGHT OFF

Martin Bakole vs Sergei Kuzmin

Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach

Discussing the fight, Pulev said:

"I have been watching his fights carefully. He has a good style and he is a good specimen, but he has not shown any mental toughness,

"Yes, he has skills, but he hasn't shown the mental strength. This is something from within, in the blood of a man, and he does not have it.

"Whatever mental toughness he’s got, I know I'm the harder person. This is the difference - my toughness will prevail."

On the contrary, Joshua’s promotor Eddie Hearn had this to say:

"I went to see him yesterday, he looked absolutely sensational," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"He's learning, he's punching so hard, so sharp, so fast. I think this is going to be a tough fight against Kubrat Pulev. I also think he is going to absolutely destroy him.

"I think he's going to break him down, he's going to dissect him, and he's going to punish him. I think you're going to see a statement.”

