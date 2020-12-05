Gaming: Call Of Duty made Activision $3Billion in just the last year alone

The popularity of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call Of Duty: Warzone have certainly been somewhat of a cash cow for the franchise juggernauts.

With popularity for the free downloadable Warzone mode ever-rising, it is hard not to see why the gaming giants have been so successful.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard stated in the results:

"Our teams continue to execute our growth plans with excellence during incredibly challenging circumstances.

"We are on a path to deliver sustained long-term growth across our fully-owned franchises. With confidence in our ability to continue to execute, we are raising our outlook for the year and remain enthusiastic for our growth prospects next year."



$3Billion is the net figure of the number of products and services sold, either physically or digitally in the last twelve months.

In spite of these incredible figures and numbers, a fortnight ago, Activision affirmed that redundancies would be occurring across its offices; they commented:

"We've been exploring how we might best integrate our capabilities across the business and be efficient as we evolve to meet growth opportunities and stay competitive in Asia Pacific," they told MCV/Develop.

"To that end, we have begun conversations with employees regarding a plan to centralize some roles across the region in our Sydney office.

"Decisions of this nature are never easy and supporting our employees through this process is our number one priority."

It seems as though it is definitely money first for the gaming giants and with the success of Warzone alone and the projected sales of the lasted COD already dropped this side of Christmas, Activision is set to make even more money.

