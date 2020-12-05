Everton are blessed to have a manager of Carlo Ancelotti's revered reputation and rich experience in the hotseat.

The Italian has overseen some of the most gargantuan clubs in the world and achieved huge success in the process having won La Liga, Serie A, the Premier League, the Bundesliga and three Champions Leagues in his storied career.

Not only that, Ancelotti is an incredibly amiable character, one who has a charming and humble aura despite the scale of his achievements.

When he speaks, people listen, and with that said it's no surprise that he was invited onto BT Sport to discuss his dream midfield recently in an intriguing episode of Rio Ferdinand's Between the Lines series.

The crux of the conversation concerned the myriad elite midfielders Ancelotti has managed in his career thus far, with the Italian forced to contemplate how his dream all-time midfield quartet would line-up.

Both Ferdinand and Ancelotti had a list of 14 to choose from, including the likes of Michael Ballack, Xabi Alonso, Toni Kroos and Thiago Alcantara.

Ferdinand went first and selected Mr. Nerves of Steel, Andrea Pirlo, in the deep-lying playmaker role, before opting to go with Frank Lampard and Clarence Seedorf further ahead of the now Juventus manger.

Following a period of deliberation over who to select in the number ten role as Ferdinand toiled over Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane and Kaka, he eventually opted for the former, citing his ethereal two-year spell at Barcelona as justification for the selection.

Up steps Ancelotti.

Though he acknowledges Zidane's superior skills and technical ability, Ancelotti selected Kaka in the number ten position due to his "efficiency".

Like Ferdinand, Pirlo slots into Ancelotti's holding midfield position, while Luka Modric and Frank Lampard, who just edges Thiago, make up the esteemed quartet.

What a pair of midfield quartets and what an illustrious career the Everton boss has enjoyed.

You can see the full video below:

Away from this fantasy footballing utopia, though, Ancelotti will have to make do with less established names such as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes and Allan.

News Now - Sport News