Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is the flavour of the month in the Premier League right now.

With the exception of the occasional inexplicable and frankly embarrassing dive, Grealish conducts himself with grave, finesse and flair in Villa's midfield, weaving beyond players with ominous ease and regularly contributing both goals and assists to Dean Smith's side.

Following plenty of clamour from England supporters, Grealish seems to have finally earned Gareth Southgate's trust and has taken full advantage of his recent opportunities to impress on the international stage.

And while Grealish has been on a rapidly rising trajectory since returning from a freak kidney injury at the end of 2017, his form feels like a culmination of the promise he displayed during his breakthrough outing all the way back in 2015.

In the midst of a breakthrough campaign for the youngster, Grealish was handed an opportunity to impress the footballing world in an FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Wembley.

Despite the magnitude of the fixture, the then 19-year-old showed little sign of being daunted by the occasion, and he put in a scintillating display to help Villa record a shock 2-1 win over a Brendan Rodgers side that included Steven Gerrard, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho.

Grealish out big-staged Gerrard in the type of fixture that the Liverpool legend typically thrived in.

That day, however, belonged to Grealish, and in light of the 25-year-old's outstanding rise to stardom it feels like an apt moment to reminisce over his breakthrough performance.

In a highlights video posted by Villa Scout on YouTube, the teenage wonderkid, cutting a markedly leaner frame than the one he possesses today, can be seen dictating the game with the authority of a player ten years his senior, picking up pockets of space and driving at Liverpool's defenders with fearless confidence.

It's an incredibly impressive throwback to a game that suggested a generational talent was making his big announcement to the world.

And, following a brief period of uncertainty regarding his commitment and discipline, it appears the hype and potential has now translated into first-class ability.

Watch the highlights video and relive some of Grealish's best moments from the game below:

News Now - Sport News