The under-fire Zinedine Zidane desperately needed his Real Madrid players to bounce back with a victory over Sevilla on Saturday afternoon.

The Frenchman’s job is reportedly on the line following a string of poor recent results.

Los Blancos had only won one of their previous five fixtures ahead of their trip to Andalusia this weekend, and were beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

That results means Real Madrid are in danger of failing to reach the Champions League knockout rounds.

If that happens, there’s every chance Zidane could be sacked next week. Mauricio Pochettino and Raul are among the names currently be tipped to become the Spanish giants’ new head coach.

But Zizou remains in charge for the time being and presumably had his head firmly in his hands when Vinicius Jr managed to miss the ball from a yard out.

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou fumbled the ball and presented a golden opportunity to Vinicius in the process.

The Brazilian would have scored, if only he’d connected with the ball.

Watch the footage here…

That surely has to go down as one of the worst misses of 2020.

Let’s check out some of the reaction from social media…

The two teams then went into the half-time interval level at 0-0.

