Arsenal surely kicking themselves as one who got away pens new deal

Arsenal have always been famed for their youth development.

A number of first-team stars have progressed from the academy to the first-team across the last few years.

Think of the likes of Jack Wilshere, Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin, and Ashley Cole, who all went on to star in the Gunners’ first-team.

There have been a number of players who have gone on to be genuinely successful elsewhere too; Serge Gnabry thrives at Bayern Munich, Wojciech Szczesny is Juventus’ first-choice goalkeeper, Francis Coquelin plays for Valencia in La Liga, and Alex Iwobi is at Everton.

And another member of the latter could well be Yunus Musah.

While one can be forgiven for asking who he is, Musah played for the Gunners’ academy between 2012 and 2019.

He is still only 18 but he played for the Gunners’ U18s 18 times, scoring five goals and registering three assists.

But he left in 2020 to join Valencia, and he has exploded since his move to Spain.

The teenager has made 10 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring one goal, and he has now signed a new deal that includes a whopping £90m release clause, per The Daily Mail.

He will be staying until 2026, and it seems inevitable that he will become a star, having already won two caps at senior level with the United States.

Those games were both in friendlies, though, and the report states that the Football Association hopes he will reverse that decision and make himself available for selection for England, for whom he has played at various youth levels.

This seems like a mistake, then, from Arsenal, who clearly didn’t offer Musah a proper path into the first-team.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Arsenal might be hearing about this one for a while.

Musah is a teenager still but he is already absolutely tearing it up in La Liga.

He can play in a number of positions, but has primarily played on the right wing for Valencia thus far this season, scoring in the 2-2 draw with Getafe.

He has also played against both Real Madrid – in a 4-1 win - and Atletico Madrid thus far this season, and one feels Arsenal could have at least given him the chance to get on the bench in the Premier League.

That they didn’t feels like a costly error.

