Chelsea could have signed Serie A star instead of Mendy

Chelsea finally signed a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

The Blues had been on the lookout for a replacement for the error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga for some time, with manager Frank Lampard clearly doubting he was the man for the job.

Indeed, last season, the Spain international was benched five times in the league, while he was also a substitute against West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace this term.

He did not keep a clean sheet in his three league appearances in 2020/21, conceding six goals.

It is little surprise, then, that the Blues embarked on a search to find his replacement and they eventually landed on Edouard Mendy.

The 28-year-old arrived from French club Rennes for a fee of £22m and he has slotted straight into the team, keeping five clean sheets in his six league games and conceding just once, in the 4-1 win over Sheffield United.

However, it now appears that the Blues could have gone in a different direction.

Sport Witness carries a report from Mundo Udinese, who claim that Chelsea had tested the waters when it came to a bid for Juan Musso, who is Udinese’s first-choice goalkeeper.

They claim he is set to leave at the end of the season for a fee of around €30m (£27m), and that Inter Milan, PSG, and Chelsea had all made enquiries.

It does not seem all that likely that the Blues are again in the market for a goalkeeper after Mendy’s signing, thus pointing to Chelsea making their move before signing the Senegal international.

Musso is an Argentina international with one cap to his name and has made seven appearances in Serie A this season, keeping two clean sheets.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This makes sense.

Clubs cast their nets far and wide when it comes to scouting potential new arrivals and it is logical that Chelsea asked about other goalkeepers than Mendy.

They landed on him, of course, and he has thrived since his switch to west London, and one can see why they chose him over Musso.

He is that little bit older, more experienced and, with Musso’s asking price as it is, cheaper.

The 26-year-old will likely find himself a new club soon enough if Udinese do want to sell but it is unlikely he will be ending up at Stamford Bridge.

