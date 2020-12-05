Newcastle star switches agents, Spurs move mooted by new rep

Sean Longstaff has been a Newcastle United success story.

The midfielder made his first-team breakthrough in the 2018/19 season, as he played nine times in the Premier League and three times in the FA Cup.

Since then, he has become a key member of the squad, playing 23 times in the league last season and seven times this.

However, he has yet to agree a new contract with the club, meaning that his current deal is set to expire at the end of next season.

And it seems that could be about to bite the Magpies.

The Daily Mail reports that Longstaff has signed a deal with Pini Zahavi, the agent who represents the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Alex Telles and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Zahavi has a reputation as a deals-maker, and took Telles from Porto to Manchester United in the summer, while Hojbjerg went from Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur.

He is again set to broker a move, this time for Longstaff, if no new deal is signed with the Magpies, who had previously believed his demands were too high.

The report states that Zahavi had told the player he could move him to Spurs, but it remains to be seen if that is still in the offing given the signing of Hojbjerg.

From Longstaff’s perspective, the Mail quotes a source claiming he simply wants to play every week, which he has been doing recently.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This seems like a recipe for disaster for Newcastle.

If they cannot secure the midfielder to a new contract, there is little doubt that Zahavi will find him a club, be it Spurs or not.

There has been an impasse over the new contract but one has to think he still has plenty to offer the Magpies.

This is a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder who has plenty of energy and can run himself into the ground on a weekly basis.

Having him at the club is far superior to not.

