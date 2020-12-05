Manchester United opted to start Paul Pogba for their trip to West Ham on Saturday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the bold call to leave Bruno Fernandes on the bench at the London Stadium, only for his side to put on an awful first-half performance in which they conceded no fewer than 12 shots.

Jarrod Bowen thought he'd opened the scoring, only for his goal to be rightly disallowed for offside. The Hammers didn't have to wait long to open the deadlock, though.

Alex Telles completely lost his man from a corner and Tomas Soucek duly made it 1-0.

David Moyes' side continued to pepper United as Gary Neville slammed a "Manchester United performance as bad as it gets". The Sky Sports commentator said it was "worthy of celebration" that his former side were only trailing by one goal at half-time.

That led to the introduction of Fernandes and Marcus Rashford after the interval and the Red Devils' subsequent display was chalk and cheese.

Ironically, it was Pogba who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and got United level with a fine goal. The World Cup winner had been poor up until that point, but finished from outside the box with a brilliant strike.

The move had all started with a superb long-range pass from Dean Henderson. There was a nervy moment for United when VAR suggested the ball might have gone out of play. Even after a number of replays, it was very difficult to call but the goal stood. Check it out below:

Should it have stood? Either way, it was a great contribution from Henderson, who was playing in David de Gea's place.

West Ham were then made to pay for a host of missed chances when Mason Greenwood put United 2-1 up and Rashford added a third minutes later.

