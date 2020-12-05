Newcastle want an Ecuador international valued at £18m

Newcastle United made a number of moves in the summer.

Still being backed by Mike Ashley, the club made a number of additions to strengthen Steve Bruce’s squad.

Callum Wilson arrived from AFC Bournemouth in a £20m deal, while Jamal Lewis was snaffled away from Norwich City.

Ryan Fraser joined his old team-mate Wilson at St James’ Park, also making the switch from Bournemouth, this time on a free transfer, while Jeff Hendrick came in from Burnley. The back-up goalkeeper Mark Gillespie was signed from Scottish club Motherwell.

It has led to the club moving into 13th in the Premier League table, already eight points clear of the bottom three, while they are just four points off the top four before Saturday’s fixtures.

And it seems that their eyes are firmly trained on the January transfer window.

Sport Witness carries a report from Vitotvo, an Ecuadorian outlet, claiming that the Magpies want to sign the Sporting Lisbon winger Gonzalo Plata.

Plata is an Ecuador international, with Sporting demanding €20m (£18m) for the player, though they only own half of his rights.

A right winger who can also play on the left, Plata made 21 appearances for Sporting last season and scored twice, with two assists also to his name; he has played just four times this term.

He has netted twice in his last three caps for Ecuador, though, perhaps explaining the interest from England.

Along with Newcastle, West Ham United and Leicester City are also reported as having an interest.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Hmm, this doesn’t seem all that productive for Newcastle.

Plata has been flattering to deceive for the Portuguese side, and if he isn’t doing it in Portugal, one has to wonder if it can translate to the English top-flight.

A complicated deal, given Sporting share his rights with Independiente del Valle, one has to think that Newcastle should be looking at more proven commodities.

Plata is 20, so he has a high ceiling, but this is a player who isn’t exactly setting the world alight.

Newcastle should leave him where he is.

