The contrast between Manchester United’s first and second-half performances against West Ham on Saturday was remarkable.

“This Manchester United performance is as bad as it gets,” former United captain Gary Neville, on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, said during the opening 45 minutes.

The Red Devils found themselves 1-0 down at half-time after Tomas Soucek scored the hosts in the 38th minute. If anything, United were fortunate that they only conceded one goal during the first half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacted by sending on Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in place of Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

It’s fair to say his changes had the desired effect.

From nowhere, Man Utd suddenly started to look like Man Utd again.

Three goals in 13 devastating second-half minutes from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Rashford earned Solskjaer’s side all three points at the London Stadium.

There’s no doubt that Fernandes’s introduction made a huge difference.

The Portuguese midfielder was only on the pitch for 45 minutes but managed to set a Premier League record for the 2020-21 campaign.

Per @StatmanDave on Twitter, Fernandes created an incredible eight chances from open play against the Hammers.

That’s more than any player has created in a single Premier League match so far this season.

Squawka say the rest of Man Utd’s players created just six chances between them over the course of the 90 minutes.

This stat also shows the incredible impact Bruno made following his introduction...

Following United’s win over West Ham, United have won more points in the Premier League (51) since Fernandes made his debut on February 1 than any other team.

It’s also been revealed that Fernandes has created 35 chances in the Premier League this season, which is more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues. Extraordinary.

Where on earth would Man Utd be without him?

If anything, the £47 million fee (potentially rising to £67.6m with add-ons) United paid Sporting Lisbon was an absolute bargain.

