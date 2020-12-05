Chelsea fans, your eyes weren't deceiving you - Olivier Giroud was finally handed a start for Saturday night's match against Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

After the striker's four-goal heroics in the Champions League in midweek, Frank Lampard had little choice but to reward him.

That should have been a recipe for a great start, but former Blue Patrick Bamford stunned the hosts inside four minutes to hand Marcelo Bielsa's side a surprise lead.

It wasn't long before Giroud managed to carve out a brilliant chance for an equaliser, but bizarrely, he found himself denied by none other than Timo Werner.

Mason Mount's corner found the Frenchman's head and his attempt was clearly on its way into the back of the net.

However, as Werner went to poke it in himself he inadvertently managed to clear the ball off the line. You can see the incident below:

So not only did he miss an absolute sitter, he probably won't be getting a Christmas card from Giroud either in the next few weeks.

Luckily, the 34-year-old did get on the scoresheet before half-time, courtesy of Reece James's assist.

