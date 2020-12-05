West Ham fans must be wondering how on earth they managed to lose 3-1 against Manchester United on Saturday.

David Moyes side were the superior team in the first half and deservedly went into half-time 1-0 up thanks to Tomas Soucek’s 38th-minute strike.

If anything, Man Utd were fortunate to go into the break just the one goal down. It’s not an exaggeration to suggest they were awful.

But everything changed in the second half once Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent on Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in place of Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

Both players were outstanding after entering the fray and United went on to seal all three points thanks to goals from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and the aforementioned Rashford.

However, Man Utd’s equaliser was controversial.

Pogba’s finish was fantastic but the initial pass from goalkeeper Dean Henderson that found Bruno Fernandes was reviewed by VAR.

Did it go out of play? VAR said no and Pogba’s goal was allowed to stand.

But West Ham boss David Moyes had an excellent view of the ball and said in his post-match press conference - per Duncan Castles - that the ball *did* go out.

“The ball’s over my head on the touchline so there’s nobody in a better position than me,” Moyes said. “It went over the top of my head.

“The linesman is claiming he didn’t see it. I don’t know what lined VAR were ever going to see it from - I don’t think we’ve got those lines up and down there. So to sort of put it onto somebody else was poor.

“It was a poor decision because I was on the line and the ball was out of play.

“I think the reaction of the players quite often give you the best way to look at is and all our players knew exactly it was out of play.”

This screenshot clearly shows that the assistant referee was, indeed, not looking at the ball at the time. He was focused on a potential offside.

Meanwhile, West Ham fans are just as convinced as Moyes that the ball went out of play.

Former West Ham star Trevor Sinclair posted the following image alongside the caption: “Nothing to see here”.

While @WHUFC_News tweeted the same photo with the words: “Corruption at its finest”.

This image is also doing the rounds...

It seems fans are now resorting to doing their own version of VAR from their computers.

